Indore: Over 17K candidates to take UPSC prelims tomorrow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) Civil Services Preliminary Examination for filling a total of 1,011 posts will be held on Sunday. Along with this, Indian Forest Service Examination-2022 will also be held on Sunday.

The exam will be held in two sessions. The first session will run from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second from 2:30 to 04:30 pm.

A total of 43 centres have been set up in the city for the examination. As many as 17,286 candidates will appear in the examination from the city. Candidates will have to reach the centre one hour before with the admit card and ID proof. Candidates will be able to bring along a black ball pen, transparent water bottle, sanitiser bottle with them. Wearing a face mask is mandatory during the exam. UPSC conducts this exam to select officers for civil services including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Every year about 8 lakh candidates from all over the country appear in this recruitment exam.