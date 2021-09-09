Indore: Over 1.74” rain in city in wee hours of Wednesday

Indore: The city received over 1.74 inches of rainfall on Wednesday, bringing the overall rainfall till date to 23.48 inches (596.5 mm). It started with a drizzle on Tuesday evening and the rainfall intensified in the morning as over 1.74 inches of rain was recorded in a couple of hours in the morning. Many areas of the city were also waterlogged due to intensified rainfall, while intermittent rainfall continued throughout the day.

Meteorological department officials also forecast that the weather would remain the same in the city over the next couple of days. The change in weather conditions also provided relief to the citizens from the stifling heat and humidity as the temperature also dropped by 3 degrees Celsius compared to what had been recorded on Tuesday.

‘Good rainfall in coming days’

"The city will continue to witness light-to-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms for the next couple of days. The monsoon trough lies in its normal position and Indore will receive good rainfall in the coming days," said meteorological department officials.

Temperature and humidity

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius (1 degree Celsius below normal)

The minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Celsius above normal)

The humidity level was 93 per cent in the morning and 81 per cent in the evening

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:25 AM IST