Indore: Over 10K treated at Fever Clinics in 9 days, 50 more corona patients dischagred from hospitals

Indore: The Fever Clinics, which were started by administration with the aim to reach every person in the city suffering from fever and cough and cold, are getting a good response in the city as over 10,800 people have reached the clinics in the last 9 days.

“As many as 80 people were detected as having COVID-19 symptoms during examination at these clinics and they were sent to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital. In all 324 were those having viral fever,” civil surgeon and in-charge of fever clinics Dr Santosh Verma said.

As per the guidelines issued by the administration for these clinics, arrangement to get patient sit at the distance of 2.5 meters needs to be done, doctors will not touch the reports and cards of the patients and will take photograph in their phones to see them, those having any symptoms should be referred to yellow cum red category hospital and facilities of sanitisation should be done.

Timings of the clinics are between 9 am to 4 pm.

50 more patients discharged

In all 50 patients were discharged on Wednesday including 45 from Shri Aurobindo Hospital and 5 from Choithram Hospital. Those discharged include an 82-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy.