Indore: Over 10K Officers & Staff To Conduct Assembly Elections | representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 10k officers and staff of different government departments would be conducting the forthcoming state assembly elections. 33 types of training will be given to them associated with election arrangements in the district. 80 master trainers are appointed to provide training to these officers and staff.

Extensive preparations are going on for the assembly elections in the district. Services of about 10k officers and employees will be taken for various arrangements of elections including polling parties and other arrangements. A one-day training programme of these master trainers concluded here on Monday at the collector’s office.

The training programme was organised by RP Ahirwar, the nodal officer appointed for training arrangements, who is the CEO of IDA too. Assistant nodal officer for training Sudeep Meena, deputy collector Chandrasingh Dharve, master trainer RK Pandey and Ajay Kale were especially present in the training sessions. It was informed that all the officers and employees associated with the election system will be given 33 types of training from time to time as per their responsibilities. 80 master trainers have been appointed to offer training. The main work of imparting training will be done at the collector’s office, Rabindra Natya Grih and Holkar Science College.

In the training programme that concluded on Monday, chief executive officer (CEO) of IDA Ahirwar asked all master trainers to give training to the officers and employees appointed in the elections with utmost precision. The better the training, the better the officers and employees will discharge their responsibilities.