Indore: Over 1000 centers set up for PSC-2020, 64 reserved for Covid-19 infectees

Indore: For ensuring social distancing among candidates due to Covid-19 crisis, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (DAVV) has set up a total of 1011 centres for state service preliminary examination-2020, which is going to be held along with state service exam on July 25.

Of total centres, 64 centres have been reserved for candidates infected with Covid-19.

“Maximum number of centres, to be precise 99, has been set up in Indore district. Three centres have been set up for Covid-19 infected persons also in the district,” said an official source.

State service exams will be conducted simultaneously at all 52 divisional/district headquarters of the state in which 3.44 lakh candidates will appear.

The MPPSC has increased the number of centres by around 50 per cent despite the fact thataround 40,000 lesser candidates are taking exams compared to last year. The centres have been increased for maintaining social distancing among candidates.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second session will be held from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

The distribution of material related to the examination will start from July 17 in tight security, which will continue till July 23.