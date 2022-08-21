Indore: Outstanding farmers and groups to be awarded

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The farmers and groups of the district which are doing outstanding farming applying innovative tools will be awarded.

Under an Agricultural Technology Managment Agency (ATMA) project, the best farmers and best farmers groups at the district and block level will be awarded in the fields of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and agricultural mechanisation.

For this, applications can be submitted to the office of project director, ATMA, collector’s office till August 31. According to project director, ATMA, Sharli Thomas, a cash prize of Rs 10,000 will be given under the block-level best farmer award; Rs 20,000 under the best farmer group award; and Rs 25,000 under the district-level best farmer award.

Farmers and farmers’ groups interested in these awards can submit their applications to the office of the senior agriculture development officer of the janpad panchayat concerned. The applications received will be evaluated by the district-level evaluation committee according to the prescribed procedure. The decision of the collector-cum-chairman, ATMA, governing board, will be final in the selection of the awards. For detailed information, the office of the district project director may be contacted.