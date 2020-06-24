Indore: Out for a walk, woman hit by SUV, dies

Indore: A 40-year-old woman was killed after being hit by an SUV driven by a woman in Lasudia area on Tuesday evening. The woman was walking with her husband when the incident happened. The police are searching for the woman driver.

Lasudia police station in-charge Indramani Patel said that Rajiv Awas Vihar resident Sarita Singh was taking a walk with her husband Chandrapal Singh in Scheme Number 78 when a recklessly driven SUV hit her and then rammed into a tree. Sarita was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Patel said that the car was being driven by a woman who fled leaving the SUV behind. The police have seized the SUV and have started a search for the errant driver. Sources claimed that the woman is a teacher in a private school.