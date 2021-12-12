Indore: Our target is to bring air quality index below 50 in the city says municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal

Indore

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Sunday said that they have set a target of bringing the air quality index (AQI) ​below 50.

“People of the country always want to know what the cleanest city is going to do next. Our goal is to bring the city’s AQI between 0 and 50 so that Indore can feature in the green colour category,” Pal said addressing the environment nodal officer city level workshop organi​s​ed at UTD auditorium.

CBSE school teachers present there were ​given information on environment conservation and ​how to ​reduce and ​the reuse useless plastic.

Pal through a presentation conveyed to the teachers the works IMC is doing to control air pollution in the city and the purpose of the workshop.

“We want to work with schools to bring down air pollution levels. We want teachers to explain ​the ​importance of bringing air pollution levels down and the steps that should ​be ​take to contribute to improving air quality. It is our belief that ​when a student is informed about something​ important, his/her entire family gets that lesson. So we want teachers to tell students what they should be doing to improve the quality of air,” he said.

Pal asked teachers to prepare a calendar of activities and ensure that children do those activities.

She said the country always wants to know ​if ​Indore will do something new​. Now,​ we will work to improve the air quality.

On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani hailed IMC’s idea of engaging students in the task of taking steps for improvement of air quality.

“It’s a strategic move. Parents want their children to learn good habits. So when children will point out things their parents shouldn't be doing to pollute the air, the parents won’t repeat it at least in front of their children,” he said.

He also called upon teachers to discourage the use of single-use plastic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 09:01 PM IST