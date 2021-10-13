Indore: Organisers trying to reduce crowds at Ravana dahan

​The effigy of Ravana representing our bad qualities will be burnt at Dussehra Maidan, Rambagh, Vijay Nagar and other places across the city.

Indore

A 111 feet tall effigy of Ravana will be brunt at Dussehra Maidan this year. Traditionally, maximum number of people gather at the venue where Ravana dahan is being organised for the past 50 years.



Dussehra Maidan Ravana Dahan Committee convenor Satyanarayan Salvadia said usually, food, balloons, toys, gold leaf shops are set up around the ground. In order to prevent the event from turning into a fair, the organisers have urged people not to set up shops on the ground this year.

Along with this, the Dahan will be broadcast live on the internet as less than 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground will be allowed to attend the event.

Munnalal Yadav of Vijay Nagar Maidan Dussehra Utsav Committee said that 51 feet high Ravana will be built. “We will try to ensure that the event does not turn into a fair,” he said.

On the day of Dussehra, people will also be reminded of ways to prevent corona.

Preparation and protocols

Dussehra festival committees have started preparations for Ravana Dahan on Dussehra, keeping in mind the Corona protocol.

In this, keeping the crowd under control by following the corona protocol is the biggest challenge before the organising committee.

To ensure this, Ravan Dahan will be telecasted through internet. Further, as majority of children crowd around food stalls, toys and balloons shops, their number is being restricted.

Along with this, entry of only 50 per cent of capacity of the venue will be allowed. An appeal has also be made to the people to wear masks.



20-22 days to prepare Ravana

It takes 15 to 17 days to prepare the effigy of Ravana and it takes another 4 to 5 days to prop up the Ravana in the Dussehra ground.

Now, the effigy of Ravana is being assembled at various grounds where they will be set on fire. Assembling process and the first glimpses of Ravana are gathering a lot of attention from residents.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:08 AM IST