Indore: Orders to withdraw PSC exam officers were shelved on ‘recommendation’

Indore: While objectionable content related to Bhil tribe in state service exam has heated up politics in the state, it was learnt that the Congress government had removed three officers deployed in exam duty at Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)’s office when it came to power but later withdrew the orders.

Generally, teachers from colleges are appointed as officers in exam department of MPPSC.

Examination controller Dr PC Yadav, deputy examination controller Dr Ravindra Panchabhai and Dr Madanlal Gokharu were deputed in exam department of MPPSC during the tenure of BJP government. When Congress government came to power, it cancelled deputation of many teachers including Yadav, Panchabhai, Gokharu.

“MPPSC chairman Bhaskar Choubey and secretary Renu Pant had recommended cancelling their orders for withdrawal from the Commission as they required the trio’s services,” sources said.

The trio had also met senior officials of higher education department seeking to cancel their orders related to deputation. Examination department officers of MPPSC are under fire since five questions based on an unseen passage carrying objectionable content about Bhils were asked in state service exam.

The passage read: “Bhil is a poor tribe. Their main occupation is agriculture. Apart from this, working on daily wages in farms, animal husbandry, sale of wild commodities and construction of buildings in cities, they live their lives. A major reason for the poor economic condition of the Bhils is excess expenditure….”

“The increasing interest of loans given by money lenders and money lenders works as a whirlwind in this sea, due to which the people could never get out of their vicious cycle. A major reason for the criminal tendency of Bhils is that they are not able to meet their liabilities with normal income. As a result, in the hope of earning money, they also indulge in illegal and unethical activities.” The passage also touched upon the customs and habit of Bhils like bride money and prevalence of liquor and tendency to expend on that.