Indore: Open office, warehouse and factory in UAE at Rs 2 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Free-Trade Agreement (FTA) executed between India and UAE, Indian businessmen can now start offices, warehouses and factories in the Sharjah International Airport Free (SIAF) Zone at just Rs 2 lakh. The necessary permission will be made available in one hour. This was informed by Saud Salim al-Mazrouei, director of the SIAF Zone, Raed Abdalla Bukhatir, director of marketing and business relations of SIAF Zone and Irfan Alam, deputy director of the Associated Chambers Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) here at a press conference on Monday.

Al-Mazrouei said SIAF Zone is a hub of business from which not only Dubai, but also countries all over the world can be reached for trade. By paying only Rs 2 lakh (10,000 UAE dirhams), any small or big businessman can open office or a factory in the SIAF zone, which includes one year’s rent, electricity, water and all permissions, besides visas for three people. Interested persons will simply have to go to the office of the SIAF Zone and submit their documents and their office key will reach their hands. No tax will be levied for doing business from there.

Bukhatir said Sharjah has three ports. One of the world’s largest logistics hub is located there. Large quantities of goods are being dispatched through Sharjah airport. Customs clearance of goods takes only half an hour. There is no Customs duty. Free import is allowed and one can import the goods one wants, keep it at one’s shop in Sharjah and then export it if one wants to do so. There is no income-tax. Besides, 100% foreign sponsorship is allowed.

Alam said the key areas where the SMEs of Indore can invest are pharmaceutical, food-processing, textiles, machinery and so forth. He said the location of the SIAF zone is quite strategic and exports to any part of the world can be made from there.

Sharjah International Airport Free Zone was established in 1995 and it is the oldest free-trade zone in the UAE, with the best of facilities, including offices, warehouses and land for any industry. Being very close to Sharjah International Airport, the zone is a very suitable destination from the point of view of trading, manufacturing and logistics.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:53 PM IST