 Indore: Only Pre-Certified Ads To Be Published 48 Hrs Before Voting
The voting process for the Assembly elections 2023 in Madhya Pradesh will be completed in a single phase on November 17.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advertisements published in print media 48 hours before voting in the state will have to be pre-certified. For this, instructions have been issued by the Election Commission of India. The voting process for the Assembly elections 2023 in Madhya Pradesh will be completed in a single phase on November 17.

The Election Commission has fixed the time limit for pre-certification of political advertisements published in print media on the date of voting and the day before voting. Applicants for pre-certification of advertisements for publication in print media will have to get pre-certification done by applying to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) two days before the proposed date of publication of the advertisement on the day of poll and on the day before the poll. In the district, a separate team has been deployed in the MCMC cell formed in the District Panchayat for the certification of advertisements.

article-image

