Indore only district in country to get two STRIDE projects

Indore: Know for many firsts, Indore on Wednesday added yet another first to the list by becoming the only district in the country to get two projects under Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India's Developing Economy (STRIDE) scheme at University Grants Commission (UGC).

The projects of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences in Mhow, both in Indore district, are among total projects of 16 universities approved by UGC, the higher education regulator.

Both the universities will get a grant of Rs 1 crore.

Indore is also the only district in Madhya Pradesh to have secured STRIDE projects. With four projects, Tamil Nadu leads the UGC list followed by two each by Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Among hundreds of projects received from universities across the country for STRIDE scheme, merely 58 projects have been selected for presentation at UGC office.

Vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and School of Economics faculty Vishakha Kutumbale had gone to Delhi last week for presentation to UGC.

Kutumbale said that DAVV's project is focused on colleges and universities to identify motivated young talents with research and innovation aptitude.

"The project is about research capacity building and human resource development under Component 1," she added.

The duration of the scheme is three years from the date of receipt of first installment of approved grant.