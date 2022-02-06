Indore: Only 8.03 percent of total patients in January below 15 years; maximum recovered in home isolation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when the experts had anticipated that the third wave of COVID-19 would have been dangerous for children, the overall cases of COVID-19 in January showed the otherwise.

Like last two waves, the children have shown better immunity in comparison to adults in fighting the deadly disease and only 8.03 percent of infected patients were below the age of 15 years.

Moreover, out of total deaths in January, only one child under the age of 15 years, i.e. is a 4-month old girl who was already suffering from congenital heart disease.

As per the health department’s record on January, 45856 patients were tested positive and the total number of infected patients falling under the age of 0-15 is 3684 including 2098 male and 1586 female.

The data also suggests that the number of men is more in terms of infected patients and also in terms of deaths that took place in the city in all age groups.

According to a senior health officer, people under 20 years of age were tested positive but the number is less as compared to other age groups.

“Fortunately, children were less infected in the last few months as compared to other age groups. Moreover, most of them recovered in home isolation. It doesn’t mean that parents can lower their guards but the responsibility increased even more as most of the adults would have been vaccinated,” he said.

Similarly, Superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital Dr Hemant Jain said, “We have seen about 20 percent of children being affected in the last three waves of COVID-19 and the number is similar in Jan as well. People need to be more cautious now as adults would be vaccinated and those remaining prone were children only.”

Over 51 percent were between age 21 and 40 years

When comparing the number of cases with the data of August (six months ago), people of age group 20-40 years infected with the pandemic disease are 10 percent in January i.e. 51 percent which was at 41 percent in August.

COVID-19 infection in January in different age group

Age Male Female Total

0-15 years 2098 1586 3684

16-20 years 1878 1364 3242

21-40 years 13497 9162 22659

41-60 years 6963 4691 11654

61-80 years 2641 1629 4270

>80 years 211 136. 347

