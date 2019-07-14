Indore: Only 55.05 percent RTE admission in state

Indore: State Education Department extended the dates of registered admission in allotted schools under Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE) to July 20, as about 50 per cent in most districts have not registered admission in the allotted schools till date. According to the official website that is updated every day, 55.05 per cent students in the state have registered their admission in the allotted schools under RTE.

This issue was raised by Free Press in edition of July 9, sharing parents’ dilemma and reasons for not registering admissions. When compared admissions registered throughout the state, Indore district that covers Mhow, Sanwer and Depalpur has the lowest number of admissions registered in the state.

In Indore, 38.41 per cent students have registered their admission in the allotted schools till date. When compared to Bhopal and Ujjain, this is much lower. In Bhopal, 50.33 per cent students have registered their admission in the allotted schools. The number of students registering their admissions in allotted schools in smaller districts is higher. In Dhar, 60.6 per cent students have registered their admission in allotted schools. Followed by Ratlam where 59.41 per cent students have registered their admission.

However, the lowest number of admissions registered in the state is in Morena. Only 31.18 per cent students have registered their admission in Morena in the allotted schools. The highest number of admissions registered in the state is in Anuppur. Over 83.65 per cent students have registered their admission in Anuppur. Based on the figures, Indore being the education hub seems to be suffering from most from commercialisation of education as well, as quoted by parents.