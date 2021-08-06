Indore: Only 34K students against 56K seats in BEd colleges

Indore

The first round of centralized online counselling for admission in BEd colleges saw poor response from students as merely 34,198 students are in race for admission against 56,300 seats lying vacant in more than 600 colleges in the state.

As per information received from sources in Department of Higher Education, close to 47,500 students had registered for centralized online counselling for admission in BEd colleges but merely 34,198 of them got their documents verified. Those who did not get documents verified are out of race for admission.

That means just a few thousand more students above 50 per cent of the total intake capacity of BEd colleges would be considered for admission in the first round of counselling.

Similarly, as many as 1024 students are vying for admission against 2950 seats in 58 MEd colleges in the state. Total registrations for MEd course were 1486 but only 1024 got their document verified.

Besides, 654 students registered against 1150 seats in BPEd course and 235 students registered against 510 seats in the first round of counselling.

Department of Higher Education would release common merit list on August 9 and final merit list on August 14. With final merit list, allotments of seats will also be made colleges.

Students allocated seat will have to pay fee by August 18 for confirm of admission.

The seats remained vacant, second round will be conducted from August 21. Students would have to register till August 26. Final merit list along with seat allotments would be released on September 5. If seats remained vacant after second round also then third and final round will be held from September 12.