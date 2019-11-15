Indore: Only 22 BJP mandals out of 28 to be formed

Indore: Uproar was witnessed in the city BJP office when election process for formation of BJP mandals began on Friday.

While a group of around 15 workers led by Golu Shukla objected before party incharge Bhupendra Singh alleging that merely advice of select leaders was taken for electing office-bearers of mandal in Indore-1 constituency, there were no names from six mandals in Indore-2 constituency.

Party sources said that infighting among BJP leaders for mandal position in Indore-2 forced MLA Ramesh Mendola not to forward any name.

So the party is going to form merely 22 out of 28 mandals in six assembly seats in the city, including five constituencies in urban areas and Rau constituency.

The names of office-bearers elected for mandal positions will be declared on Saturday.