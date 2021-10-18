Indore: Only 18% vax target achieved on Monday

Indore

The laidback attitude of people towards taking the second dose of vaccine has become a matter of concern for the health department officials as they could achieve only 18 per cent of the target, on Monday

The department had set a target of 80,000 doses to be administered mostly for the second dose of vaccine but they could achieve only 14,500 doses.

City officials had launched a local mega campaign but didn’t get the expected response even after the door to door survey for calling those who hadn't taken their second dose even after their due date had passed.

“We have vaccinated over 14,500 people on Monday till 8 pm and updation of figures will continue in the Cowin portal late into the night. The number is much lower than expected. Earlier, festivities were the main reason due to which people were not coming to take the due dose and now, it seems that the laidback attitude is the reason,” Immunisation officer Dr Gupta said.

He added that the condition was different amid Covid wave as people were running from pillar to post to get themselves vaccinated.

“As the cases of Covid-19 are decreasing, it appears getting the second dose of the vaccine is no longer in their list of priorities," the official said.

He said that vaccination was done at over 239 sites and out of 14500 doses, over 12000 doses were administered as the second dose while the rest was the first dose.



Meanwhile, all officials of Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration were busy in maintaining the facilities and supply of vaccinations at the centres to achieve the target of complete vaccination in the city.

At present, over 1 lakh doses are still left in our stock and we will use it for continuing the vaccination drive on Wednesday.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 09:35 PM IST