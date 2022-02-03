Indore: Only 1 percent of patients in January require hospitalization

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is seeing a fluctuation in COVID-19 patients for the last couple of days and the good part is that the number of patients being discharged is more than that of getting infected.

Moreover, most of the patients are recovering at home as the percentage of patients being admitted to hospitals is about one percent. When going through numbers, about 45856 cases were found positive in January out of which only 418 were admitted to the hospital and rest were treated in home isolation.

According to health officers, “Indore was the first city across the country which has the app based 24 hour monitored home isolation facility. The concept of home isolation was first started in Indore and proved best in the third wave.”

He added that most of the people have been opting for home isolation after being tested positive.

A team of doctors remain in contact with the patients and connect them with a video call twice a day and also prescribe them medicines if required.

Only 218 hospitalized

Only 218 patients were in hospital or in Covid care centers in the city on Thursday. Moreover, only five patients were being admitted to Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre and the maximum number of patients admitted there didn’t cross 100 mark in the third wave of Covid-19.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:31 PM IST