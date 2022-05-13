Indore: Online registrations a must for admission to minority colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The department of higher education (DHE) has made it mandatory for students seeking admission to colleges with minority status to register for online counselling. However, the counselling for minority colleges will be separate from that of regular colleges.

Students seeking demission to minority colleges will have to register online during the first round of counselling by choosing seven colleges priority-wise. They will get seat allotment on the basis of marks in the qualifying exams. However, only the first round will be online for colleges with minority status.

From the second round, it will be walk-in admission to colleges with minority status.

So, students who want direct admission to courses of their choice need not be worried as they still have the option of direct admission from the second round of counseling, which will be held at the institute level.

Till the 2021-’22 academic session, admissions to minority colleges used to be done completely in the offline mode as they were exempted from centralised online counselling.

38 minority colleges in city

In Indore, there are as many as 38 minority colleges, including Gujarati College, Christian College, Renaissance College, Cloth Market College, Vishshit School of Management, ISBA College, Alexia College, Shri Jain Diwakar College, Arihant College and Indore Institute of Law, to name a few.

These colleges remain the preferred choice of students for direct admission. Admission to government and minority colleges remain in hot demand in Indore.

Last two CLC rounds in minority colleges

The last two rounds of counselling will be held at the college level in minority colleges. However, most of the seats are likely to get filled in the very first round as mostly students with high percentage of marks opt for admission to minority colleges after government colleges. Students with comparatively lower marks, or those who did not get a seat of their choice in the first round will wait for CLC.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:05 AM IST