Indore: ​Online learners' licence facility hit by ​slow server, site​ crashes​

The ambitious project of the government to provide learners’ licen​c​e to people online was started with pomp and show but its cons have come to the fore and ​creating problems for people.​

The issue​​s of slow server and site crash are common while applying for learner’s licen​c​e​, but now people have started facing issues in the payment page as it is ​crashing post​-​payment.

Madhya Pradesh Transport Department has started the online facility to get learner’s licen​c​e across the state from August 2.

“Yes, we are also getting complaints about the problem with the payment page and site ​crashing multiple times. We ​have informed officials in ​the ​headquarters and seeking necessary changes,” ARTO Archana Mishra told the media.

The facility of getting a driving licen​c​e is free for women and they are not facing any issue with payment page as it is being skipped on the basis of category. However, many men have lodged complaints ​with RTO officials that their payment was deducted but they didn’t get the acknowledgement certificate.

The system of online learner’s licen​c​e was initially started in Satna and Khargone on the basis of a pilot project after which it was implemented across the state.

Agents find a way ​to make money from online licen​c​e​

Whether the online learner’s licen​c​e facility proved beneficial for people or not, it didn’t prove a hurdle for agents working in RTO as they are reaching applicants’ home with their laptop to apply and giving online tests on behalf of applicants.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:25 PM IST