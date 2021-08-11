Indore: ​Online learners' licence facility hit by ​slow server, site​ crashes​

Indore
The ambitious project of the government to provide learners’ licence to people online was started with pomp and show but its cons have come to the fore and creating problems for people.
The issues of slow server and site crash are common while applying for learner’s licence, but now people have started facing issues in the payment page as it is crashing post-payment.
Madhya Pradesh Transport Department has started the online facility to get learner’s licence across the state from August 2.
“Yes, we are also getting complaints about the problem with the payment page and site crashing multiple times. We have informed officials in the headquarters and seeking necessary changes,” ARTO Archana Mishra told the media.
The facility of getting a driving licence is free for women and they are not facing any issue with payment page as it is being skipped on the basis of category. However, many men have lodged complaints with RTO officials that their payment was deducted but they didn’t get the acknowledgement certificate.
The system of online learner’s licence was initially started in Satna and Khargone on the basis of a pilot project after which it was implemented across the state.
Agents find a way to make money from online licence
Whether the online learner’s licence facility proved beneficial for people or not, it didn’t prove a hurdle for agents working in RTO as they are reaching applicants’ home with their laptop to apply and giving online tests on behalf of applicants.