Indore: Online classes for special kids from this week

Indore: Online classes will begin this week for Children with Special Needs (CSWN) via Whatsapp groups, as per latest order of the school education department that was floated to project coordinators in Indore and other districts.
School Education Department has entrusted the responsibility of online education of CWSN children to the Assistant Project Coordinators (APCs). APC will be responsible for arranging online classes for CWSN children. Further, all issues, queries and problems must be attended by APC.
To provide easy and efficient way for CSWN students, a WhatsApp group will be formed with the mobile numbers of disabled children and parents.
In each district, mobile source advisor and assistant project coordinator will guide the differently abled children and their parents.
Educational material will be dispatched as per the requirement of CWSN children in this group. APC will be required to review these materials on a daily basis.
APC will also be required to maintain a record of daily activities and classes.
