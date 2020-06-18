Indore: Online classes for special kids from this week

To provide easy and efficient way for CSWN students, a WhatsApp group will be formed with the mobile numbers of disabled children and parents.

In each district, mobile source advisor and assistant project coordinator will guide the differently abled children and their parents.

Educational material will be dispatched as per the requirement of CWSN children in this group. APC will be required to review these materials on a daily basis.

APC will also be required to maintain a record of daily activities and classes.