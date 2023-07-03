Indore: One Week Of Monsoon; No Long Spell Of Rain Yet

ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after a week of the onset of monsoon, citizens are waiting for the long spell of rainfall and had to settle with light showers for last couple of days.

Intermittent rain with varying intensity continued in the city for the third day, on Sunday. There was light rainfall in the western parts of the city, while the eastern parts witnessed showers till evening.

The city recorded 7.6 mm of rainfall throughout the day with which the total rainfall of the season has reached 146.7 mm (5.77 inches), so far.

The regional meteorological department said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the residents would witness light-to-moderate showers with sunny weather for a few hours on Monday.

Residents woke up to a sunny morning with a clear sky but dark clouds covered the sky in the evening and it rained with varying intensity in different areas.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Bikaner, Dausa, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Balasore, and thence eastwards to northwest Bay of Bengal. Similarly, a cyclonic circulation over central parts of Uttar Pradesh persists,” Met officials said.

Under the influence of these conditions, Indore would witness light showers for a couple of days but there are chances of heavy rainfall after July 5 as a new system would be generated on July 4.

However, the light showers and rain have given smiles to the residents who were looking for pleasant weather for a long time. A large number of people thronged to the nearby picnic spots and waterfalls around the city.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, which was normal.