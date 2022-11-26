Indore: One suspended for ragging juniors

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration suspended a student of batch 2020 on Friday for ragging with some junior students in hostel.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit has expelled the student for a month from the classes as well as from the hostel. The decision was taken after the student was found guilty of ragging by the anti-ragging committee.

Official sources said that parents of some junior students had lodged complaint against the accused student about ragging.

"He used to wake junior students of hostel in night and used to tease them. He also used to ask them performing unnecessary activities. The accused student's name was also been surfaced during the dispute between the hostellers and boarders which took place a few days ago," sources said.