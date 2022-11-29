Indore: One new case of Covid-19 found in city after seven days

Coronavirus | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The relief from Covid-19 remained short-lived as one new case of Covid-19 was found in the city on Monday. The new patient was found seven days after the city had achieved zero Covid cases on November 21.

The city didn’t report any new cases of Covid-19 after the active cases turned zero on November 21. It was for the first time that there was no active case of Covid-19 since the outbreak of the disease in the city on March 24, 2020.

The last positive cases in the city were found on November 9 when five people had fallen prey to the disease. The last death due to the disease was reported about four months ago and the patient was suffering from co-morbidities.

“Number of Covid-19 cases had dropped to zero but a new case of the disease was found on Monday. The patient had reached the hospital for treatment of another disease but he was found positive during regular diagnoses. We have stopped conducting random sampling and samples of only those are being taken who get admitted to the hospital for the treatment of any other disease,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

As many as 53 samples were tested in the city on Monday out of which only one patient was found positive. Now, there is only one active case in the city.