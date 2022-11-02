Indore: One more woman succumbs,death toll rises to 13

Picture for representation | File

The death toll in the tragic fuel tanker blast incident in Khargone increased on Tuesday when a 30-year-old woman too succumbed during treatment. With this, the total number of deaths in the incident reached 13 including 11 deaths reported in three days. As many as 17 people were shifted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital after the incident on October 26.

“30-year-old Kamla Bai succumbed during treatment. She had 35 per cent of burns, and her death was due to sudden cardiac arrest,” the superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said.

Meanwhile, in-charge of the Burn Unit Dr Sachin Verma said there are five patients getting treatment in the hospital and they all are under observation. The surgeon also added that the patients have deep burn wounds and it would take time to recover.