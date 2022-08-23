Indore: One more round of college-level counselling granted for admission to colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has granted one more round for college-level counselling for admission in government and private colleges. The students who failed to get admission in colleges of their choice so far, can apply for the CLC round from August 23 to 25.

The merit list will be released by colleges on August 29.

The students whose name will appear in the list will have to deposit a minimum fee of Rs 1,000 by August 31 for confirmation of admission. Document verification will be done online.

Initially, DHE granted one round of online counselling and three rounds of CLC. However, as seats in most of the colleges remained vacant, it granted three more rounds of CLC.

Nearly 20,000 seats vacant in district

Around 20,000 seats are still lying vacant in colleges in Indore district. There are 1,327 colleges in the state including 512 government, 64 aided and 751 private. Even after the completion of the last phase, the college is still not allotted to the many students with above 60 per cent marks in Indore.