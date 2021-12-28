Indore: One more Omicron patient discharged

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as Indore became the first city in the state to report cases of the highly transmissible variant of Covid-19, the report of one more patient came negative on Monday and he will be discharged on Tuesday. Out of nine patients who were found positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, seven were already discharged from hospital and one will be discharged on Tuesday. Fortunately, the remaining one is also healthy and the doctors are waiting for his Covid report.

“A patient who returned from Ghana and was found positive for the Omicron variant was admitted to a government hospital. His sample reports are negative and he’ll be discharged on Tuesday,” health officials said.

Similarly, doctors of a private hospital, where a man who returned from Dubai is admitted, said the patient was doing well as he was asymptomatic. “He’s completed seven days in hospital and, now, we’re waiting for his Covid report. We’ll discharge him once his report is found negative,” the doctors said.

No new foreign returnee found positive on Monday

No new foreign returnee was found positive on Monday with which the number of foreign returnees found positive remains at 26.

‘No new person who returned from any foreign country has been found positive for Covid-19. We’ve received a list of over 3,500 patients out of which samples of over 2,300 patients were taken and over 950 people have left for other districts or we couldn’t trace them due to wrong addresses,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

