Indore: One more arrested from Mumbai in connection with the MDMA drugs case

Indore: Crime branch arrested one more accused from Mumbai in connection with the MDMA drugs case on Friday. The accused had supplied the drugs to earlier arrested accused. The accused is being questioned further.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said five persons including two from Hyderabad were arrested with 70 kg MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 croreS a few days ago. Then, the owner of Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company was among the accused and he had taken the drugs from Hyderabad.

During the questioning, they gave crucial information about other people indulged in supplying MDMA. After that police arrested more persons. So far, the police have arrested 18 people involved in the crime.