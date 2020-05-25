Indore: One more accused in industrialist Nema’s driver murder case held

Crime branch arrested one more accused in the murder case of Kamlakar Matkar, the employee of industrialist Hemant Nema, was arrested on Monday. The police are investigating the case and are searching for other accused in the murder case.

Deceased Kamlakar alias Pramod Matkar, a resident of Yavatmal in Maharashtra was an employee of industrialist Nema and he was murdered a few months ago. The police have arrested Hemant Neema and his accomplices. The search was on for the other accused. On Monday, the crime branch arrested Harish Lalwani. The police said Lalwani was also helped by the accused in dumping the body in jungles of Simrol area.

It is said that the body of Kamlakar was found in the jungles of Simrol in March month. After the investigation police arrested accused Hemant Nema in connection with the murder case. Kamlakar was the employee of Hemant and he was killed by Hemant and others as he was harassing Hamant’s son.

So far, the police have arrested Kunal Nema, Likesh Bhat, Mohan Tanwar, Surendra, Ritesh, Piyush and Jagdish in connection with the murder case. Since then the police were searching for Harish.

Police said that more accused are on the run in the murder case and they are being searched by the police.