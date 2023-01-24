Indore: One labourer killed, two injured as soil caves in

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was killed and two others were injured when soil caved in and buried them in a 25-feet deep pit where they were laying a sewerage line.

According to additional DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi,

“The work of laying sewerage line was going on in Choti Gwaltoli area, and three labourers were removing soil and laying pipeline in the pit. Suddenly, the soil and rocks above them caved and buried them.

According to the police, labourer Dilan Patel (35), a resident of Shankarbagh, died in the incident. Another labourer, Dinesh, suffered serious injuries on his head, hand and leg, and was admitted to ICU for treatment. The third labourer was lucky and escaped with minor injuries.

According to ADCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi poclain machine was used to remove the soil and rescue the buried labourers and in the process, Dilan’s neck was nearly severed from his body by the claws of the poclain machine.

Mayor to take strict action

On getting information about the said incident, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav immediately sent water works in-charge Abhishek Sharma to the spot. Orders were to investigate the incident and the mayor warned that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of negligence. M/s Ameya Enterprises is doing the work.

