Indore: ‘One in six suffering pain has arthritis’

Indore: India is far ahead in terms of medical advancements and treatments in comparison to many countries, said Combodia’s rheumatologist Dr Ravimonoddom Doyur.

He was talking to media on the sidelines of a free awareness workshop organised by Arthritis and Bone Care Society.

“We have only two types of medicines for treating arthritis in Combodia whereas patients here are treated with combination of five to six medicines that enable patients' better and faster recovery. We don’t see such complicated cases in our country which doctors in India are treating,” he said.

Dr Doyur added that India's population is one of the major factors behind having different types of cases and providing right treatment to large population on time is very challenging.

"We will learn and adopt techniques of treatment from our Indian counterparts that will help us in providing better treatment to the patients in Combodia," he added.

Meanwhile, rheumatologist Dr Parul Baldi shared WHO report that states that one in every six person suffering from pain is diagnosed with arthritis. In India, thirty percent of total population is suffering from it. The pain in small joints of hands and legs, wake up stiffness lasting for more than half an hour, etc are primary symptoms of arthritis.

Acidic food like orange and lemon are good source of Vitamin C and lentils provide protein that helps in treating arthritis.

Myths about arthritis

1. Only the elderly are its victims

2. It is caused by rise in uric acid

3. It cannot be treated

4. Arthritis patients cannot eat acidic food and lentils.