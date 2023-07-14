 Indore: One Held For Stealing Rs 5L Gold Jewellery From Relative's House
Indore: One Held For Stealing Rs 5L Gold Jewellery From Relative's House

During the investigation, the victim told the police that on June 3, her husband's cousin Hardik Jain, who lives in Silcon City, came with his wife.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:22 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Police arrested a man who had committed theft at the house of his relatives under the Dwarkapuri Police Station area and decamped with valuables worth Rs 5 lakh.

Police said that on July 7 complainant Kritika Jain, resident of Majestic Apartment, reported that on July 6 when she opened her cupboard she found her gold ornaments missing and lodged a police complaint.

During the investigation, the victim told the police that on June 3, her husband's cousin Hardik Jain, who lives in Silcon City, came with his wife. She had gone out with Hardik’s wife to buy kachoris and they returned in about an hour.

The police team on the basis of suspicion interrogated Hardik and he accepted to have committed the theft. He told the police that his child was unwell and he had to pay money in the hospital and this compelled him to steal the jewellery. All the stolen gold jewellery weighing about 60 grams worth about Rs 5 lakh has been recovered from his possession.

