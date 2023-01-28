Indore: One dies, 13 injured in accident

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One person was reportedly killed and 13 others injured when a truck carrying 35 people met with an accident at Bheru Ghat late on Friday night. A police team reached the accident location to rescue the remaining people and the injured were sent to MY Hospital for treatment.

According to the information, the people went for darshan at Omkareshwar Temple on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti and they met with the accident on their way to their destination. Indore collector Illayaraja T also reached hospital to know about the accident victims.