Indore: One caught with beef, one flees

Indore: Two people were allegedly carrying beef in the Kishanganj PS area on Monday, and while police arrested one of the accused, the other managed to flee.

Police said acting on a tip-off, they chased two people going on a bike near village Tihi and caught Shahzad Sattar (30), while Shanid (21) managed to escape.

Police said that the two were carrying beef and were booked under Section 5/9 of The MP Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam 2004 and Section 25 of Arms Act. The youths were also booked under the National Security Act.

Police are searching accused Shanid and interrogating Shahzad to find where they had slaughtered the cow and other people involved in the crime.