Indore: One arrested trying to sell stolen bike

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the crime branch arrested a man who was roaming in Bhawarkuan area to sell a bike that he had stolen from somewhere in Bhawarkuan area itself and seized the motorcycle.

The Crime Branch police had received information that a vehicle thief was looking for a customer to sell the stolen motorcycle cheaply, on which the Crime Branch team along with the Bhawarkuan Police swung into action and arrested the accused Karamjit Singh by nabbing him from the place mentioned by the police sources.

On questioning, the accused accepted the theft. He had stolen the bike from Anantpuri Colony of Bhawarkuan area. Police have registered a case under Section 379 against the accused and have started an investigation to find out other people involved in the crime.