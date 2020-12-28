Indore: On your merc: Temp nosedives, drops 7 degrees Celsius

Indore: With change in wind direction from south westerly to north easterly, the city's temperature dropped below normal level after almost a week. The day temperature in the city has gone southward again by seven degrees Celsius in comparison to Sunday. However, the minimum temperature on Saturday night stuck to the normal. It had been hovering around 12 degrees Celsius for the last couple of days.

City recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was six degrees below normal while the night temperature recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius. The morning and evening humidity was pegged at 55 per cent and 36 per cent respectively. Regional meteorological department officials said south easterly winds blew due to which the day temperature remained above normal for a week.

The temperature is dropping again due to the cold winds blowing in from north east,” met department official said. As the sky remained clear, most residents started preparing for the celebration of the New Year.

Young photographer Ayush Jain said, “Present conditions are best for clicking memories as the exposure to natural light is best for photographs.

The weathermen said with the change in wind pattern, the level of humidity is also on rise. However, the humidity level is still low to make conditions foggy. “There is haze in morning and cold winds blow in the evening,” officials added.