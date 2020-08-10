Indore: On World Lion Day, city zoo celebrates the highest lion population in India

Indore: With the highest population of lions in city zoo in the country, Indore celebrated ‘World Lion Day’ on Monday with pride and fervour. Though unlike every year, celebrations and competitions could not be held in city zoo, celebrations were online via social media platforms.

Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Indore has 10 lions at the moment. Out of this, 4 are males and 6 are females. Embarking on a journey to understand and celebrate the king of the jungle, webinar and live feed show was organised.

Showcasing the sight of lions, the live feeding show was attended by various wildlife lovers and activists.

Further, city zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav discussed relevance of ex-situ conservation of lions, the challenges faced in utmost maintenance, etc. “A lion is an apex predator and ensures ecological balance as it helps to control the populations of browsers and grazers,” he said.

Yadav added that the lion’s conservation provides protection of natural forest areas and habitats and in turn, helps in biodiversity conservation.

Wildlife photographer Tapan Sheth quoted the role of photography in wildlife conservation. “Photographs are helpful in creating awareness amongst masses,” he said.

Addressing wildlife photographers, Sheth asked them to wait for the right time and the right moment to get the perfect shot. “When you are clicking pictures of animals, they make certain movements. Wait for the right shot and capture it,” he said.

Another wildlife photographer Yogendra Shah shared his experience and expertise in camera traps. The event was coordinated by Aishani Jain, a volunteer.