Indore: On The Run Fake Cop Held For Threatening Students

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who posed himself as a policeman and was on the run in connection with threatening students of spoiling their career in the Lasudia area, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. Two policemen have been suspended in the case.

DCP (zone-2) Abhishek Anand informed that the accused named Ajay Sharma from Shivpuri was booked under sections 170, 195-A, 506 of the IPC on the complaint of journalist Ashish Jadoun last month. Ashish informed the police that his nephew and his three friends who were playing a mobile game near Meghdoot Garden on June 15 were taken to the police station by policemen from Vijay Nagar police station allegedly for betting online.

Ashish alleged that the policemen took Rs 50,000 to release the students from the police station.

The fake policeman Ajay Sharma who used to visit Vijay Nagar police station made a phone call to a student and threatened not to give statements to the senior police officers against the suspended policemen otherwise he would spoil their careers.

After that Journalist Ashish again lodged a complaint with the police on the basis of which a case was registered against Ajay Sharma by the Lasudia police station for threatening the students.

Source said that in this case, Vijay Nagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar was also called by Lasudia police for the statement but Gurjar said that he doesn’t recognise Sharma.

Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Soni said that the accused was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for a day.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)