Indore: On The Run drug Peddler Arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One on the run man accused of supplying MD drugs named Sohail was arrested from the city, police said on Sunday. His two accomplices were arrested by the crime branch with 130 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 13 lakh in September 2022. They had revealed the name of Sohail as one of their accomplices. A bike, a mobile phone and cash were also recovered from them and since then, the accused was on the run. He has allegedly revealed the names of more people involved in the drug supply in the city and is being questioned further.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia, information was received that a person, who was on the run in connection with supplying drugs was seen in the Khajrana area. The crime branch reached there and arrested Sohail Khan, a resident of Dhar. The accused tried to flee but the crime branch team chased and caught him.

Sohail allegedly informed the police that he used to supply drugs to a person named Shahid in Jaora and many drug peddlers in the city were in his contact. When he came to know that Shahid was caught by the police, he had switched off his mobile phone and was going to different cities to evade arrest. He also revealed about a network from Rajasthan that supplies drugs.