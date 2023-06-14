Indore: On-The-Run Accused Arrested 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An on-the-run accused of theft and robbery was arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday.

The accused was also carrying a bounty of Rs 4 thousand for his arrest.

According to the crime branch, information was received that a youth, who was involved in a theft and robbery incident in Vijay Nagar and was on the run in connection with the same, was seen in the area. The crime branch and Vijay Nagar police arrested him from the area.

The accused named Golu Modal, a resident of the MIG area was handed over to the Vijay Nagar area for further investigation.

