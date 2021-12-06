Indore: On Second Sunday of Advent, Catholics light the candle of faith & love, preparing for X-mas





Indore

On Sunday the World Catholic Church celebrated the second Sunday of Advent by lighting a purple candle symbolising faith and love.

This candle usually represents love and faith. It is also called the Bethlehem candle, or the candle of preparation.

The first week of advent serves as a call to repentance, to cease doing evil, and to learn to do good. The second week of Advent reminds us that living an upright life alone is not enough. The week reminds Catholics to submit themselves in humility to the will of God.

Father Anthony Sami in his sermon at Red Church said, “God is merciful, He takes care of our problems, God is forgiving, He forgives our transgressions, God is a loving Father as He loves us, lovingly us too should remain.”

Coordinator from Sacred Heart Church, Mhow, Basil shared that the ceremony was undertaken by Father Rajesh Jamra.

Fr Jamra in his discourse said, “Human life is like a rough road. In the coming period, we have to overcome mutual estrangement and live lovingly, this is also a part of the preparation for Christmas.”

Vincent Ganava from St Teresa's Church, Pushp Nagar, shared that the devotees attended the ceremony and sermon by Father Pradeep Cherian on Sunday.

Fr Cherian in his discourse said, “A man has to rise above his selfish nature and think about the peace of the society.” He added that problems are also necessary in human life, while searching for their solution, human beings learn to love each other.

The information is shared by Father Babu Joseph and BA Alavares of Indore Christian Media Forum.







Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:00 AM IST