Indore: On penultimate day 177 candidates file papers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the penultimate day of submission of nomination papers for the election of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), 177 candidates filed nomination papers for the posts of mayor and councillor. Out of these, 5 candidates filed the papers for the post of mayor and 172 for the post of councillor.

There are 83 women and 89 men candidates who have filed nominations for the post of councillors. According to official information, one candidate each filed nominations from ward No. 2, 9, 11, 12, 16, 21, 28, 34, 47, 50, 57, 58, 65, 75, 80 and 84. Similarly from ward numbers 1, 7, 20, 23, 30, 31, 33, 40, 42, 44, 45, 48, 51, 63, 70, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 82 and 85 nominations were filed by two candidates.

Three candidates each submitted nomination papers from ward numbers 5, 8, 10, 22, 24, 36, 52, 53, 54, 55, 59, 71 and 83. Nominations were filed by four candidates each from the ward No. 17, 25, 26, 32, 35, 41, 46, 61, 64, 66 and 69. Nominations were submitted by five candidates each from ward No. 14, 15 and 38 and six each from Ward No. 37 and 68.

Saturday is the last day of filing nomination papers, and a big rush is expected at the collectorate.

