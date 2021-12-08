Indore: ​On DRI inputs CBN seizes 662 kg ganja from truck



Indore



Officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), on the basis of specific intelligence, provided by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized 135 packets of ganja weighing approximately 662.5 kg from Gwalior on Monday night.



According to official information, after receiving specific intelligence that a truck having registration number of Haryana would be carrying huge quantity of ganja, teams consisting of officers of CBN Gwalior were immediately dispatched towards the suspected route on Monday evening.

On noticing the suspected vehicle (truck) bearing registration no. of Haryana it was signalled to stop. But the driver of the truck did not stop the vehicle. Then, the truck was chased by CBN officers and was intercepted on Gwalior-Agra highway. However, both the occupants jumped from the moving truck and escaped. Officers of CBN expressed hope that they would be caught soon.

Detailed examination of the truck resulted in the recovery of packets containing ganja wrapped in brown adhesive tapes.



These packets were concealed in cavities located inside the

driver’s cabin as well as false cavities created on the hood as well

as backside of the cabin. Multiple fake number plates were also

recovered during examination of the truck. The Truck and 135 bags

containing approximately 662.5 Kgs. (6.62 quintals) of Ganja were

seized under provisions of NDPS Act. Further investigation is under

progress.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:31 AM IST