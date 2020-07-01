Indore: On Doctor's day, Corona warriors putting karma above everything

Indore: City doctors have dedicated Doctors’ Day to serve patients and to motivate them for helping others without expecting any gains.

Indian Medical Association-Indore organized a blood donation camp at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in which doctors across the city took part and donated the elixir of life all day long.

According to president of IMA-Indore Dr Satish Joshi, over 25 doctors donated blood at MY Hospital while many of them participated at camps in private hospitals where they work.

“This year’s theme for Doctor’s Day is to ‘Lessen the mortality of COVID-19’ and we organized blood donation camps on the same lines. We tried to motivate people to donate blood as the number of donors has decreased drastically due to COVID-19,” Dr Joshi said.

He added that they worked on ‘Practice before You Preach’ and tried to give message to the people that donation of blood is safe and they can help in saving lives.

Secretary of IMA Dr Sadhna Sodani said doctors are working tirelessly during the pandemic. “Even after being breaking down emotionally, physically and mentally, they (the doctors) are continuously fighting to control the menace of the disease,” she added.

Dr Bharat Rawat, Dr Neetu Gupta, Dr Ankur Agrawal, Dr Rammohan Shukla, Dr Mukesh Goyal, Dr Romsha Sarkanungo, Dr Ayush Naik, Dr Abhimanyu Rana, Dr Akshat Pandey, Dr Gargi Ghosh, Dr Alok Mandliya, Dr Praveen Dani, Dr Ashmeet Choudhary, Dr Ankur Gupta, Dr Sadhna Sodani and others donated blood for the cause.

Felicitating doctors

NGO Parpeeda Har felicitated as many as 700 doctors associated with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on the occasion of Doctors’ Day on Wednesday.

President of Parpeeda Har Radheshyam Saboo said that people use to say that Doctor’s are God’s replica but it has been proved by their dedication and fight during COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have felicitated the doctors for their work. Felicitation was done on the basis of two tier method as we have handed over the memento to the HoDs of the departments to follow the social distancing,” Saboo said.

Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal appreciated the work of the NGO and said that all doctors of MY Hospital and MGM Medical College have number of the president of the association. “He is always active to help the poor patients,” Dr Bindal said.