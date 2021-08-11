Indore: On Day 2 of ongoing sero-survey things better than Day 1, but challenges remain

Indore

Second day of the ambitious Sero-Survey to know about the prevalence of antibodies among children was comparatively better for the teams which hit the streets to collect samples as they could collect about four times more samples than collected on the first day.

However, many people didn’t cooperate in giving samples while teams continued to face trouble in searching the address of the people. As many as 566 samples could have been collected by 50 survey teams deployed in 25 wards in two days.

At many places, team members approached the ASHA and ANM activists to pacify people along with the IMC employees and NGO activists to find addresses.

Survey teams in Chandan Nagar, Azad Nagar, and Juni Indore area faced trouble in taking samples due to lack of awareness among people.

“We could take only 10 samples in a day as most of the time was spent in counseling the people for sampling and informing them about the importance of the survey. Few of them voluntarily gave their samples but some of them had closed doors in front of us and were even ready to attack us,” a survey team member said, wishing anonymity.

Commissioner, collector appealed to people to support the survey\\

Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and collector Manish Singh have appealed to people to support the survey team by giving samples of their children.

“Survey is important to know the prevalence of Covid-19 among children and it will help in preparing policy for preventing the third wave of the pandemic. It is being done as per the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ICMR and state government. People should come forward to help people in completing the survey,” the officials appealed.

559 pregnant women take the jab



As many as 559 pregnant women have taken the jab to protect them and their baby against COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, the total number of pregnant women vaccinated in the city reached 3750, so far.

According to Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta, the vaccination for pregnant women was done at 10 hospitals in the city including Government PC Sethi Hospital, MY Hospital, Nanda Nagar Maternity Hospital, Mangilal Churiya Hospital, and, Banganga Hospital.

The department had targeted to vaccinate over 1000 pregnant women but only 559 reached centers to get the jab.

