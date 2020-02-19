Indore: Omkareshwar all decked up for Mahashivratri

In Jyotirlinga town Omkareshwar, preparations are being made to celebrate the festival of Mahashivratri with great pomp on Friday. Thousands of devotees are expected visit the town on the auspicious occasion.

The procession of devotees for Mahashivratri festival starts a day before. A large number of devotees from all over the country including Malwa-Nimar will arrive here on this mahaparva. On this day Brahmamuhurt is filled with devotees including Nagaraghat, Kotitirthaghat, Gaumukhgat, Kewalramghat, Chakratirthaghat, Narmada-Kaveri Sangamghat among others.

Devotees take a dip in Narmada first and after that visit and worship Lord Omkareshwar. Along with this, after seeing the Mamaleshwar Jyotirlinga, they also do a circumambulation of the Omkar mountain. Along with this, there are many other big temples here. Mahashivratri festival is also celebrated on a grand level in the monasteries and ashrams here.

For the convenience of devotees on Mahashivratri, the doors of the temple will remain open 24 hours. On normal days, water and worship materials are allowed to be offered in the original form of God from morning till four in the evening, but on Mahashivratri, the system changes. On this day, devotees will be able to offer worship material till eight o'clock at night.