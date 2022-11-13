Indore: Oliver to take on Dominic for title

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Top seeded Oliver Crawford of the US and third seed Dominik Palan of Czech Republic entered the finals of the men's singles of the $25,000 ITF World Tour Tennis tournament, organized under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association at ITC on Saturday.

On the other hand, third seeds Ritwik Chowdhary and Nikki Poncha won the men's doubles title. They defeated top-ranked Serbia's Boris Butulija and India's Vishnu Vardhan.

Third seed Dominic Palan of Czech Republic defeated Yunseok Jang of Korea 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-finals. In a match that lasted one hour and six minutes, Dominic played brilliantly, hitting 5s and hitting 83 percent of his first serve points. And the Korean player committed 5 double faults. In the other semi-final,

Wubin Sheen was up against Oliver Crawford of America. Oliver was leading 4–0 in the first set, but Vaubin left the match due to health reasons. The singles title match will be played on Sunday from 10.30 am. Prize Distribution will be held in presence of SB Prasad (Principal Commissioner of Income Tax).

Ritvik and Nikki pair wins double title

India's third seeded pair of Ritvik Chowdhary and Nikki Poncha won the title in the men's doubles category. In the final, Ritvik and Nikki defeated the top seeded pair of America's Boris Butulija and India's Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(4), 6-3.

The prize distribution took place in the presence of Anil Mahajan and BS Chhabra. Tournament Director Arjun Dhupar was also present on the occasion. The winning pair got 25 ATP points along with prize money of $1550. Runner-up pair also got USD 900 and 16 ATP points. And the pairs that played in the semi-finals got $540 and 8 points.