Indore: Oliver, Dominic, Wubin and Zhang in semi-finals

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): America’s Oliver Crawford, third seed Czech Republic’s Dominic Palan, Korea's Wubin Sheen and Eunseok Zhang reached semi-finals of the singles category in the Men's 25,000 dollar prize money ITF World Tour Tennis Tournament being played here at ITC on Friday.

In the quarterfnals, Top-ranked Oliver of America defeated Japan's Qualifier Kazuki 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. Third seed Dominic Palan of Czech Republic defeated India's Dalvinder Singh easily by 6-3, 6-3. Wubin Sheen of Korea defeated Vishnu Vardhan of India 6-1, 7-5 in straight sets.Eunseok Zhang of Korea also made a big upset and defeated India's fifth seed Siddharth Rawat got 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 .

Doubles title match today at 2 pm

In the semi-finals, top-ranked Boris Butulija of Serbia and Vishnu Vardhan of India beat US' Nicholas Bybel and India's Adil Kalyanpur 6-4, 6-7(10), 10-6. In the second semifinals, Ritvik Chaudhary and Nikki Poncha defeated the second seed Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar 7-5, 6-4.