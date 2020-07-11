Indore: Officials press the panic button as COVID-19 cases rise

Indore: The sudden rise in COVID-19 cases has forced the health officials, administration and also the common people to press the panic button as 89 patients tested positive on Friday - the highest number post unlock. On Saturday also a large number tested positive, but officials claimed that most were family members or people who had come in close contact of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said that they have intensified the contact tracing of all positive patients. “Most of the patients are asymptomatic or having mild to moderate symptoms. As the city is unlocked, people are mixing due to which a rise in cases can be seen. However, the recovery rate is better and people are recovering fast. The trend of rising positive patients is due to ‘family transmission’ as people from one family or contacts are becoming positive and the trend is not scattered which is a relief for us,” Dr Dongre added.

Areas from where positive patients found

1. Bholaram Ustad Marg: 11 patients were found positive from a multi storey Bholram Ustad Marg in Bhawarkuan Police Station area. These patients live in two adjacent flats of the building. During contact tracing it was found that a man was tested positive about four days ago and these people were his close contacts. Samples of other people in the building have also been taken.

2. Keshripura in Sanwer: As many as 21 people were found positive in Kesaripura of Sanwer Tehsil. These people were of 2-3 families and initially, officials found that the family members were visiting Indore regularly. Administration has sealed the area and has been collecting samples of all high risk contacts of positive patients.

3. Adarsh Indira Nagar: 14 positive patients were found in Adarsh Indira Nagar. These people are of 2-3 families and are neighbors. Their contact tracing is undergoing.

4. Chhoti Gwaltoli: 9 people found positive in Chhoti Gwaltoli area in last two days. Samples of 20 people were taken after one of residents in the area found positive.

5. PC Sethi Hospital: A woman was tested positive in Government PC Sethi Hospital. She was found positive when her samples were taken on getting symptoms. She was shifted to MTH.

6. Other areas: 5 positive in Maruti Palace of Nagin Nagar, in Sukhdham Avenue of Manikbagh, 5 in Nanda Nagar, 6 in Lokmanya Nagar, 2 in Somani Nagar, and 1-1 patients in many areas of the city.